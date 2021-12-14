 Skip to main content
Camanche delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Goose Lake Northeast 44-35
Camanche upended Goose Lake Northeast for a narrow 44-35 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Rebels authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Storm 9-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Camanche's offense jumped to a 20-18 lead over Goose Lake Northeast at the intermission.

There was no room for doubt as Camanche added to its advantage with a 24-17 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on December 7, Camanche faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Goose Lake Northeast took on Anamosa on December 7 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. Click here for a recap

