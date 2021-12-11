 Skip to main content
Camanche paints near-perfect picture in win over Clinton 48-27
Camanche offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Clinton with an all-around effort during this 48-27 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 11.

The Storm made the first move by forging a 19-6 margin over the River Kings after the first quarter.

Camanche fought to a 30-10 intermission margin at Clinton's expense.

The Storm and the River Kings were engaged in a colossal affair at 40-15 as the fourth quarter started.

In recent action on December 3, Clinton faced off against Davenport Assumption and Camanche took on Cascade on December 3 at Camanche High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

