Camp Point Central edges Sherrard in tough test 38-31

Camp Point Central upended Sherrard for a narrow 38-31 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.
The first quarter gave the Panthers a 11-5 lead over the Tigers.
Camp Point Central's shooting jumped to a 22-16 lead over Sherrard at halftime.
Camp Point Central's leverage showed as it carried a 31-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 7-4 in the last stanza.
