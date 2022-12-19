Cascade mows down Camanche 45-21

Cascade left no doubt on Monday, controlling Camanche from start to finish for a 45-21 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Cascade and Camanche squared off with January 18, 2022 at Cascade High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 10, Camanche faced off against Clinton and Cascade took on Durant on December 10 at Cascade High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.