Cascade routs Camanche 52-23

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Cascade's performance in a 52-23 destruction of Camanche in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Cascade and Camanche faced off on January 18, 2022 at Cascade High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Camanche faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Cascade took on Goose Lake Northeast on January 17 at Cascade High School. For results, click here.

