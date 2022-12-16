Cascade soars over Camanche 45-22

Cascade earned a convincing 45-22 win over Camanche on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Cascade and Camanche played in a 56-17 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Cascade faced off against Durant and Camanche took on Clinton on December 10 at Camanche High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
