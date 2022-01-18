 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cascade turns out the lights on Camanche 56-17
Cascade turns out the lights on Camanche 56-17

Cascade controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 56-17 victory over Camanche for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 18.

In recent action on January 11, Cascade faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Camanche took on Monticello on January 11 at Camanche High School. For a full recap, click here.

