Central DeWitt blazes victory trail past Davenport West 66-16

Central DeWitt jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 66-16 win over Davenport West in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Central DeWitt made the first move by forging a 29-6 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.
Central DeWitt's offense pulled ahead to a 43-6 lead over Davenport West at halftime.
Central DeWitt stomped on in front of Davenport West 59-6 to begin the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 7, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Bettendorf on December 7 at Central DeWitt High School. For a full recap, click here.
