Central DeWitt blazes victory trail past Davenport West 66-16

Central DeWitt jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 66-16 win over Davenport West in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Central DeWitt made the first move by forging a 29-6 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.

Central DeWitt's offense pulled ahead to a 43-6 lead over Davenport West at halftime.

Central DeWitt stomped on in front of Davenport West 59-6 to begin the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.