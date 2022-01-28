Central DeWitt blitzes Davenport West in convincing fashion 68-33

Central DeWitt's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Davenport West 68-33 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Central DeWitt faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport West took on Davenport Assumption on January 21 at Davenport West High School. For more, click here.
