Central DeWitt delivers smashing punch early to dump Muscatine 62-29

Central DeWitt showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Muscatine 62-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 4.
The Sabers made the first move by forging an 18-0 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.
In recent action on January 28, Muscatine faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Davenport West on January 28 at Central DeWitt High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
