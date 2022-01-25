Central DeWitt edges Davenport North in snug affair 57-52

Central DeWitt poked just enough holes in Davenport North's defense to garner a taut 57-52 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave the Sabers a 13-12 lead over the Wildcats.

Central DeWitt jumped over Davenport North when the fourth quarter began 38-36.

Central DeWitt's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-16 points differential.

