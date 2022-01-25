Central DeWitt edges Davenport North in snug affair 57-52

Central DeWitt poked just enough holes in Davenport North's defense to garner a taut 57-52 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave the Sabers a 13-12 lead over the Wildcats.
Central DeWitt jumped over Davenport North when the fourth quarter began 38-36.
Central DeWitt's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-16 points differential.
Recently on January 20 , Davenport North squared up on Clinton in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.