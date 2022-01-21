 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central DeWitt rides the rough off Bettendorf 45-30
0 Comments

Central DeWitt rides the rough off Bettendorf 45-30

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Central DeWitt blunted Bettendorf's plans 45-30 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 11, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Clinton on January 7 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News