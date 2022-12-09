 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Central DeWitt severs Eldridge North Scott's hopes 51-40

  • 0

Central DeWitt tipped and eventually toppled Eldridge North Scott 51-40 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 9.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Eldridge North Scott faced off on February 8, 2022 at Central DeWitt High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 2, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Davenport North in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News