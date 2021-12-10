Central DeWitt squeezes past Davenport North 59-58

Central DeWitt wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 59-58 victory over Davenport North on December 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 3, Central DeWitt faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on November 30 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.
