Central DeWitt takes down Davenport West 54-25

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Central DeWitt did exactly that with a 54-25 win against Davenport West in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 15.
Central DeWitt drew first blood by forging a 16-4 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.
The Sabers' offense thundered in front for a 33-10 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.
Central DeWitt roared to a 49-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Falcons fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Sabers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
