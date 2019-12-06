For the first three quarters of Friday night's game against Muscatine, the Davenport Central girls basketball team could only manage a total of 22 points.
The Blue Devils found their offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter, however, putting up 19 points in the final period to pull away from the Muskies for a 41-34 win in Mississippi Athletic Conference play at George Marshall Gym.
Most of the contest, the Blue Devils' offense was choppy at best against Muscatine. Central (1-0 MAC, 3-1 overall) took rushed shots out of the flow of the offense, tried to go one-on-one too many times and missed a ton of easy shots near the basket.
But trailing 27-22 early in the fourth, the Blue Devils settled in behind some solid play from sophomore guard Adriauna Mayfield. Mayfield scored nine of her team-leading 11 points in the final quarter to get the hosts going. Sydney George and Acorianna Lard also made some big shots and plays for the hosts in the final eight minutes.
After recording four assists combined in the first three quarters, the Blue Devils had assists on five of their eight field goals in the fourth quarter.
"Our intensity and our communication was way better in the fourth quarter," Mayfield said. "The communication, the first three quarters, was not always the best. It was all over the place. But we definitely got it together in the final quarter."
Mayfield's jumper with just over seven minutes left in the game cut Muscatine's lead to 27-24, and the hosts took the lead on their next two possessions as George made a pair of short jumpers in the lane to give Central its first lead of the game at 28-27.
After another defensive stop, Mayfield buried a three-pointer from the wing to push the edge to 31-27, forcing Muscatine to call timeout. The Blue Devils had nine points in less than three minutes to start the fourth.
Muscatine's Zoey Long, who led the visitors with 17 points, nailed a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 31-30 with 4:08 remaining but Lard had a nice steal at mid-court which led to a layup for George that pushed the lead back to 33-30. Mayfield then followed with a pair of long jumpers that all but sealed the win as Central went up 37-30 with 1:21 left in the contest.
Madison Petersen contributed seven points to go with 11 rebounds for Muscatine. But the Muskies, who had 15 points in the first quarter, could only manage 19 the rest of the contest.
"We did a great job defensively and controlling the tempo for three quarters but you have to play a complete game to win on the road," Muscatine coach Susan Orvis said. "We got a little stagnant offensively and could not build on our lead when we had some chances. I was really pleased with how we came out and established things. But we could not sustain it in the second half and we let them hang around and (Central) took advantage. I am liking what I am seeing from our kids but we just have to be confident and close things out."
Lard finished with eight points and eight rebounds for Central while Aliiyha Morgan chipped in six rebounds. Anyiah Wilson had eight points for the Blue Devils, as well. The only downside to the win for Central was George did leave late in the game with an apparent left leg injury.
Central coach Rita Jett said her team picked up the energy after switching back to a man-to-man defense in the fourth after playing most of the contest in a zone. The uptempo pace played right to Central's strengths while Muscatine (1-2, 1-1) seemed to struggle with the up-and-down the floor game.
"Our focus is our defense and running the floor," Jett added. "We are very quick and we like to play at the faster pace. The difference in the second half was we were able to move the ball, reverse the ball and get more options in our offense."
