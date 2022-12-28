 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Hyde Park stops Geneseo in snug affair 49-47

Chicago Hyde Park derailed Geneseo's hopes after a 49-47 verdict in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.

Chicago Hyde Park moved in front of Geneseo 12-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Maple Leafs came from behind to grab the advantage 31-22 at half over the Thunderbirds.

Geneseo had a 37-35 edge on Chicago Hyde Park at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Thunderbirds put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 14-10 edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 21, Geneseo squared off with Macomb in a basketball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

