Chicago Hyde Park stops Geneseo in snug affair 49-47

Chicago Hyde Park derailed Geneseo's hopes after a 49-47 verdict in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.

Chicago Hyde Park moved in front of Geneseo 12-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Maple Leafs came from behind to grab the advantage 31-22 at half over the Thunderbirds.

Geneseo had a 37-35 edge on Chicago Hyde Park at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Thunderbirds put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 14-10 edge in the fourth quarter.

