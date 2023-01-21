Chicago St. Ignatius wallops Moline 58-37

Chicago St. Ignatius ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Moline 58-37 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 21.
Recently on January 7, Moline squared off with Davenport Assumption in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.