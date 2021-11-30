 Skip to main content
Clinton knocks off Davenport West 41-38
A sigh of relief filled the air in Clinton's locker room after Tuesday's 41-38 win against Davenport West for an Iowa girls basketball victory on November 30.

Davenport West started on steady ground by forging a 14-6 lead over Clinton at the end of the first quarter.

Davenport West came from behind to grab the advantage 19-18 at half over Clinton.

Clinton avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 23-19 stretch over the final quarter.

