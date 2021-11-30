Clinton knocks off Davenport West 41-38

A sigh of relief filled the air in Clinton's locker room after Tuesday's 41-38 win against Davenport West for an Iowa girls basketball victory on November 30.
Davenport West started on steady ground by forging a 14-6 lead over Clinton at the end of the first quarter.
Davenport West came from behind to grab the advantage 19-18 at half over Clinton.
Clinton avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 23-19 stretch over the final quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.