Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Wyoming Midland 65-60

Bonus basketball saw Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep use the extra time to top Wyoming Midland 65-60 on January 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep's kept the advantage through the first overtime period with a 65-60 scoring edge over Wyoming Midland.

