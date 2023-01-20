Clinton wallops Davenport West 64-39

Clinton delivered all the smoke to disorient Davenport West and flew away with a 64-39 win on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Davenport West and Clinton squared off with January 11, 2022 at Clinton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Davenport West faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Clinton took on Maquoketa on January 14 at Maquoketa High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.