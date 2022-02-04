 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Close Encounter: Goose Lake Northeast nips Bellevue 61-59

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Goose Lake Northeast didn't mind, dispatching Bellevue 61-59 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Bellevue proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 28-21 advantage over Goose Lake Northeast at the half.

Goose Lake Northeast put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Bellevue 40-31 in the last stanza.

