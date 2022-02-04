Close Encounter: Goose Lake Northeast nips Bellevue 61-59

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Goose Lake Northeast didn't mind, dispatching Bellevue 61-59 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 29, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against West Liberty and Bellevue took on Wilton on January 21 at Bellevue High School. For a full recap, click here.
Bellevue proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 28-21 advantage over Goose Lake Northeast at the half.
Goose Lake Northeast put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Bellevue 40-31 in the last stanza.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.