Close Encounter: Goose Lake Northeast nips Bellevue 61-59

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Goose Lake Northeast didn't mind, dispatching Bellevue 61-59 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Bellevue proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 28-21 advantage over Goose Lake Northeast at the half.

Goose Lake Northeast put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Bellevue 40-31 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.