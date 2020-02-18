Comets earn all-district honors; Hoeppner coach of the year

After a breakout season, West Liberty's girls basketball team earned some recognition Tuesday.
Sophomore Macy Daufeldt and freshman Finley Hall were named to the Class 3A all-district team by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, while Matt Hoeppner was named the coach of the year for the southeast district.
Hoeppner guided the Comets to a 17-4 regular season record in his first year as head coach, a 10-game improvement over last year's record. West Liberty is currently 18-4 and takes on Williamsburg in a regional semifinal today.
Hall led the Comets with 12.9 points per game in her first season and added 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.3 assists for the Comets. Daufeldt was second on the team with 12.4 points per game and added 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 steals.
In Class 2A, Wapello's Eryka Dickey, Wilton's Kelsey Drake and Louisa-Muscatine's Kylee Sanders were also named all-district.
Dickey, a senior, led Wapello with 13.8 points per game and averaged 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals this season.
Drake, a sophomore, averaged 18.5 points — including a 46-point performance on Jan. 3 against Anamosa — and added 7.9 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.7 assists for the Beavers.
Sanders, a junior, led the Falcons with 21.3 points per game and added 7.1 rebounds and 6.4 steals along with 1.5 blocks.
Class 2A regionals
Wapello 44, Pekin 20: The Arrows held Pekin scoreless for the entire first quarter on their way to a regional quarterfinal victory Tuesday.
Wapello scored the game's first 13 points and led by double-digits the rest of the way.
Next up for the Arrows (15-5) is a matchup with sixth-ranked West Branch at 7 p.m. Friday.
Eryka Dickey scored 10 for Wapello on her way to a milestone. The senior scored the 1,000th point of her high school career.
Holly Massner led the Arrows with 16 points and Lindsy Massner grabbed 10 rebounds.
Regina 53, Durant 46: Kira Schult scored 16 but it wasn't enough as Durant's season ended with a loss to Iowa City Regina in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday.
Durant was within four points heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats end the season 6-16.
Van Buren 65, Louisa-Muscatine 30: Ninth-ranked Van Buren proved too much for the L-M girls in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal matchup Tuesday, grabbing a 15-point halftime edge on its way to a blowout win.
Hailey Sanders scored five points and finished second in program history with 707 points.
McKenna Hohenadel led the Falcons, who finish the year 11-10, with eight points.
West Branch 60, Wilton 16: The Beavers were held to a combined four points in the second and third quarters as sixth-ranked West Branch rolled to the regional quarterfinal win Tuesday.
Wilton's season ends with a 7-15 record.