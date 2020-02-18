Comets earn all-district honors; Hoeppner coach of the year

After a breakout season, West Liberty's girls basketball team earned some recognition Tuesday.

Sophomore Macy Daufeldt and freshman Finley Hall were named to the Class 3A all-district team by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, while Matt Hoeppner was named the coach of the year for the southeast district.

Hoeppner guided the Comets to a 17-4 regular season record in his first year as head coach, a 10-game improvement over last year's record. West Liberty is currently 18-4 and takes on Williamsburg in a regional semifinal today.

Hall led the Comets with 12.9 points per game in her first season and added 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.3 assists for the Comets. Daufeldt was second on the team with 12.4 points per game and added 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 steals.

In Class 2A, Wapello's Eryka Dickey, Wilton's Kelsey Drake and Louisa-Muscatine's Kylee Sanders were also named all-district.

Dickey, a senior, led Wapello with 13.8 points per game and averaged 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals this season.

Drake, a sophomore, averaged 18.5 points — including a 46-point performance on Jan. 3 against Anamosa — and added 7.9 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.7 assists for the Beavers.