Convincing fashion: Moline handles Rock Island 47-25
Convincing fashion: Moline handles Rock Island 47-25

Moline's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Rock Island 47-25 on December 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Moline fought to a 32-21 halftime margin at Rock Island's expense.

