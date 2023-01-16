Convincing fashion: Rock Island Alleman handles Port Byron Riverdale 51-26

Rock Island Alleman raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-26 win over Port Byron Riverdale in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 16.
Last season, Rock Island Alleman and Port Byron Riverdale faced off on February 1, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 11, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Orion and Port Byron Riverdale took on Rock Falls on January 11 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.