CR Prairie runs away from Muskies in season opener

A valiant second-quarter run by the Muscatine High School girls basketball team was soured by a Cedar Rapids Prairie team that proved too much for the Muskies over the other three quarters of play on Tuesday night.

The Hawks cruised to a 66-32 win at Muscatine High School.

The Muskies fell behind early on their home court at Muscatine High School, 15-1.

With two minutes left before halftime, Muscatine closed it to 22-19 when junior Ysabel Lerma drained one of her two 3-pointers for the game.

“We were getting the shots we wanted to get,” said CR Prairie first-year head coach Kenyon Murray. “It was just a matter of converting them. I told the girls, when you run good stuff offensively, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing against.

“It was the first game. You have to get the jitters out.”

Prairie scored the final six points of the first half, then out-scored the Muskies 37-13 in the second half.

“The score is one thing,” said Muscatine first-year head coach Addy Westercamp. “But I don’t think we played poorly. Are there things we can do to improve or I can do to get better? Absolutely. But we can go up from here.

“Turnovers didn’t help.”

Muscatine lost the turnover battle by a 25-10 margin.

One free throw each from juniors Brylee Seaman and Avery Schroeder was all the scoring the Muskies (0-1) could muster in the third frame.

Prairie (1-0) was led by sophomore Nevaeh Diaz-Doolin, who had 12 points on 6 of 6 shooting. Junior McKenna Murray added eight points, three rebounds and three assists.

Muscatine senior Jazmeriah Jones finished with a team-high eight points to go with four rebounds and a block. Jones shot 2 of 8 from the floor and converted 3 of 4 free throws.

Lerma went for six, and Avery Schroeder ended with five points plus four rebounds and three assists.

The Muskie second-quarter comeback bid started when senior Ella Schroeder grabbed one of her three rebounds and went coast to coast for a score. After a 3 by Prairie’s Murray, Ella Schroeder assisted on Lerma’s first trey.

The Hawks’ 21-2 run in the third was capped by a buzzer-beating 3 from Catie Reittinger.

“Most of our team hasn’t been in very many (varsity) games,” said Murray. “This is uncharted territory for a lot of our team. But I thought they did a great job. We came out in the second half, and our defense picked up, and we did a good job there.

“Right now, I want the girls to have fun, but it’s about changing the culture of our program this year. If they play for each other, it’s easier to play with each other.”

Muscatine had its highest-scoring frame in the fourth when it made all six free throw attempts, an Ella Schroeder hoop and a 3-pointer from sophomore Macy Reno.

“We’ve got an athletic group of girls,” said Westercamp. “I think we have the ability to mesh together very well, but it’s early, and we need to figure out how to do that.

“We’ll go back to work tomorrow at practice and try to bounce back next Tuesday (at Davenport Central to start Mississippi Athletic Conference play).”

CR Prairie 66, Muscatine 32

CRP (1-0) -- Nevaeh Diaz-Doolin 6-6 0-0 12, McKenna Muray 2-8 3-3 8, Brynlie Hadenfeldt 3-6 0-0 7, Ava Van Voorst 2-7 1-2 7, Emily Larsen 3-10 0-2 7, DeLanee Seay 2-9 2-2 6, Catie Reittinger 2-3 0-0 5, Ryann Decker 2-5 0-0 4, Emma Keiper 1-6 0-0 3, Coilee Hynek 1-1 0-0 3, Megan Mallicoat 1-2 0-0 2, Asia Beale 1-3 0-0 2, Presley Estrada 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 6-9 66.

MUS (0-1) -- Jazmeriah Jones 2-8 3-4 8, Ysabel Lerma 2-4 0-0 6, Avery Schroeder 1-4 3-6 5, Ella Schroeder 2-4 2-2 4, Brylee Seaman 0-3 3-4 3, Macy Reno 1-2 0-0 3, Ella Maynard 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor Green 0-2 1-2 1, Elsie Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-29 12-18 32.

CRP;15;14;22;16;--;66

MUS:8;11;2;11;--;32

3-point goals -- CRP 8-27 (Van Voorst 2-7, Murray 1-4, Keiper 1-4, Larsen 1-4, Hunek 1-1, Reittinger 1-1, Seay 0-2, Decker 0-1, Hadenfeldt 1-3); MUS 4-10 (Lerma 2-4, Jones 1-2, Reno 1-1, Avery Schroeder 0-1, Seaman 0-2). Rebounds -- CRP 29; MUS 28. Turnovers -- CRP 10; MUS 25. Fouled out -- none.