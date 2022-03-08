Daufeldt, Drake and Corbin named first-team all-state; Hall second team

Four local high school girls basketball players were recognized on the Iowa Print Sports Writers' Association all-state teams.

West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt and Finley Hall, as well as Wilton's Kelsey Drake were each named all-state for the second time while Louisa-Muscatine's Kaylee Corbin received the honor for the first time.

After being a first-team pick in 2020-21, Daufeldt was again a first-team selection in Class 3A while Drake was first-team in 2A after a second-team nod last season. A third-team pick last season, Hall was named to the 3A second team.

Louisa-Muscatine senior Kaylee Corbin joined Drake on the eight-player first team in 2A.

Behind Corbin's averages of 22.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.1 blocks, the Falcons went 16-5 and made it to a regional semifinal in 2A. L-M finished with the most wins of any girls basketball team since the 2009-10 squad finished 18-7. It was the first season the Falcons were coached by longtime Wapello boys coach Ken Spiebauer.

Daufeldt and Hall led the Comets to a 19-5 season in which West Liberty spent the entire season ranked inside the top 10 in 3A.

While the senior Daufeldt went for nearly 19 points and nine rebounds a game to go with three steals, Hall, a junior, added 12.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.3 assists.

The senior Drake was among the state leaders (all classes) in scoring at 24.1 points per contest while adding over five rebounds, three assists and three steals a game for a Wilton team that finished the season with a 14-9 mark.

University of Iowa commit Hannah Stuelke of Cedar Rapids Washington was named Miss Basketball.

IPSWA all-state teams

Class 5A

First team

Hannah Stuelke, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington; Sahara Williams, jr., Waterloo West; Halli Poock, jr., Waterloo West; Jada Gyamfi, sr., Johnston; Anna Gossling, sr., Johnston; Kelsey Joens, jr., Iowa City High; Halle Vice, jr., Pleasant Valley; Cleao Murray, sr., Ankeny Centennial

Second team

Brooklin Dailey, jr., Southeast Polk; Arianna Jackson, jr., Des Moines Roosevelt; Meredith Rieker, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Journey Houston, fr., Davenport North; Jasmine Barney, jr., Iowa City Liberty; Meena Tate, jr., Iowa City West; Kaliyah Sain, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Emma Gipple, sr., West Des Moines Dowling

Third team (local only)

Lillie Petersen, jr., Bettendorf

Class 4A

First team

Ava Hawthorne, sr., Gilbert; Allie Meadows, sr., Central DeWitt; Taylor Veach, sr., Central DeWitt; Katelyn Lappe, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; Emma Miner, jr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Callie Levin, so., Solon; Madison Camden, sr., Glenwood; Libby Fandel, fr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Second team

Lauren Blake, sr., Indianola; Jenna Hopp, jr., Glenwood; Abby Wolter, sr., Keokuk; Jenna Twedt, jr., Benton Community; Brooklyn Stanley, so., Sioux City Heelan; Ivey Schmidt, sr., Grinnell; Malarie Ross, sr., Fort Madison; Jena Young, jr., Winterset

Third team (local only)

Lauren Golinghorst, jr., North Scott

Class 3A

First team

Garcie Schoonhoven, jr., Unity Christian; Brooklyn Meyer, sr., West Lyon; Macy Daufeldt, sr., West Liberty; Ryley Goebel, sr., Center Point-Urbana; Katy Reyerson, jr., West Marshall; Haylee Stokes, fr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Reagan Barkema, sr., Roland-Story; Brooke Loewe, sr., Ballard

Second team

Jaydan Nitchals, sr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Jaden Ainley, sr., Clear Lake; Finley Hall, jr., West Liberty; Kenna Morgan, jr., Cherokee; Abbey Bence, jr., West Burlington; Carlee Rochford, jr., New Hampton; Emma Donovan, jr., Dubuque Wahlert; Payton Hardy, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Third team (local only)

A.J. Schubert, jr., Davenport Assumption

Class 2A

First team

Maddax DeVault, sr., Nodaway Valley; Kelsey Drake, sr., Wilton; Payton Petersen, so., Dike-New Hartford; Morgan Brandt, sr., Sumner-Fredericksburg; Kaylee Corbin, sr., Louisa-Muscatine; Madison Brouwer, jr., Sibley-Ocheyedan; Kennedy Kelley, sr., West Hancock; Addison Klosterbuer, jr., Central Lyon

Second team

Reese Johnson, sr., Denver; Hallie Mohr, sr., Mediapolis; Payton Beckman, sr., Panorama; Allie Hoffman, sr., Cascade; Kendra Cook, sr., Underwood; Ellery Knock, jr., Dike-New Hartford; Riley Batta, jr., South Central Calhoun; Delaynie Luneckas, sr., West Branch

Class 1A

First team

Audi Crooks, jr., Algona Garrigan; Lauren Wilson, sr., Springville; Molly Joyce, jr., Algona Garrigan; Kamryn Kurt, so., North Linn; Macy Sievers, sr., Newell-Fonda; Macy Emgarten, sr., Exira-EHK; Emily Dreckman, sr., MMCRU; Layla Hargis, sr., North Mahaska

Second team

Aleah Hermanson, sr., Audubon; Quinn Grubbs, jr., Exira-EHK; Macy Boge, so., North Linn; Lauren Donlea, sr., East Buchanan; Sara Reid, sr., Central City; Ellie Hilbrands, sr., MMCRU; Danika Demers, sr., Storm Lake St. Mary's; Elie Tuhn, sr., Baxter

Miss Basketball: Hannah Stuelke (C.R. Washington)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0