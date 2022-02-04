Davenport Assumption collects skin-tight win against Eldridge North Scott 47-45

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Davenport Assumption wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-45 over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 4.

The start wasn't the problem for the Lancers, who began with a 13-11 edge over the Knights through the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 26-21 advantage over the Knights at the half.

The Lancers enjoyed a 26-23 lead over the Knights to start the fourth quarter.

