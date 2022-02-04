Davenport Assumption collects skin-tight win against Eldridge North Scott 47-45

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Davenport Assumption wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-45 over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 28, Davenport Assumption faced off against Muscatine and Eldridge North Scott took on Bettendorf on January 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap
The start wasn't the problem for the Lancers, who began with a 13-11 edge over the Knights through the end of the first quarter.
The Lancers proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 26-21 advantage over the Knights at the half.
The Lancers enjoyed a 26-23 lead over the Knights to start the fourth quarter.
