Davenport Assumption flies high over Davenport West 51-10

Davenport Assumption gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Davenport West 51-10 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Davenport West played in a 57-24 game on January 21, 2022. For results, click here.
