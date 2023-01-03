 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Assumption flies high over Davenport West 51-10

Davenport Assumption gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Davenport West 51-10 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Davenport West played in a 57-24 game on January 21, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on December 20, Davenport Assumption squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

