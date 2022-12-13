Davenport Assumption mollywopps Clinton 45-23

Clinton had no answers as Davenport Assumption compiled a 45-23 victory on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Davenport Assumption and Clinton faced off on December 3, 2021 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 1, Davenport Assumption squared off with Davenport Central in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.