Davenport Assumption nets nifty win over West Liberty 39-37

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Davenport Assumption didn't mind, dispatching West Liberty 39-37 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

West Liberty took an 8-6 lead over Davenport Assumption heading to the intermission locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Davenport Assumption and West Liberty locked in a 25-25 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as Davenport Assumption outscored West Liberty 14-12 in the final period.

Recently on February 9 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Davenport Central in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

