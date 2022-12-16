Davenport Assumption paints near-perfect picture in win over Muscatine 72-35

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Davenport Assumption broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 72-35 explosion on Muscatine in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Davenport Assumption and Muscatine faced off on January 28, 2022 at Muscatine High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport North and Muscatine took on Clinton on December 12 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
