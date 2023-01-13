Davenport Assumption passes stress test against Davenport Central 54-37

Davenport Assumption called "game" in the waning moments of a 54-37 defeat of Davenport Central in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Davenport Central played in a 50-40 game on February 9, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Davenport Assumption faced off against Moline and Davenport Central took on Abingdon-Avon on January 7 at Abingdon-Avon High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.