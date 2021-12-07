 Skip to main content
Davenport Assumption soars over Davenport West 63-32
Davenport Assumption soars over Davenport West 63-32

Davenport Assumption didn't tinker around with Davenport West. A 63-32 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on November 30, Davenport West faced off against Clinton and Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf on November 30 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

