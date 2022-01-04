 Skip to main content
Davenport Central imposes its will on Davenport West 62-16
Davenport Central showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Davenport West 62-16 in Iowa girls basketball on January 4.

Davenport Central made the first move by forging a 22-5 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.

Davenport Central's offense stormed to a 55-15 lead over Davenport West at the intermission.

Recently on December 21 , Davenport Central squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

