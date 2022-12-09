 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davenport Central severs Davenport West's hopes 53-39

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Davenport Central blunted Davenport West's plans 53-39 in Iowa girls basketball on December 9.

Last season, Davenport Central and Davenport West faced off on January 4, 2022 at Davenport Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Davenport West faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Central took on Davenport Assumption on December 1 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News