Davenport Central severs Davenport West's hopes 53-39

No quarter was granted as Davenport Central blunted Davenport West's plans 53-39 in Iowa girls basketball on December 9.
Last season, Davenport Central and Davenport West faced off on January 4, 2022 at Davenport Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Davenport West faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Central took on Davenport Assumption on December 1 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap
