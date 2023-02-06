Davenport Central showed no mercy to Clinton, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 53-30 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Davenport Central and Clinton squared off with December 10, 2021 at Clinton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Clinton faced off against Davenport North . Click here for a recap. Davenport Central took on Bettendorf on January 30 at Davenport Central High School. For results, click here.

