Davenport Central trips Bettendorf in tenacious tussle 48-41

Davenport Central knocked off Bettendorf 48-41 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Bettendorf faced off against Central DeWitt and Davenport Central took on Davenport North on December 7 at Davenport Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Davenport Central a 16-11 lead over Bettendorf.
The Blue Devils darted over the Bulldogs 40-34 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 8-7 advantage in the frame.
