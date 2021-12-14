Davenport Central trips Bettendorf in tenacious tussle 48-41

Davenport Central knocked off Bettendorf 48-41 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 14.

The first quarter gave Davenport Central a 16-11 lead over Bettendorf.

The Blue Devils darted over the Bulldogs 40-34 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 8-7 advantage in the frame.

