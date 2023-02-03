Davenport North lit up the scoreboard on February 3 to propel past Davenport West for a 68-21 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 3

In recent action on January 27, Davenport West faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley. Davenport North took on Muscatine on January 27 at Muscatine High School.

