Davenport North darts by Muscatine in easy victory 68-16

Davenport North handled Muscatine 68-16 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Davenport North roared in front of Muscatine 21-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 43-12 advantage at intermission over the Muskies.

Davenport North thundered to a 56-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 12-2 advantage in the frame.

