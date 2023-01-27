Davenport North darts by Muscatine in easy victory 68-16

Davenport North handled Muscatine 68-16 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Davenport North roared in front of Muscatine 21-2 to begin the second quarter.
The Wildcats registered a 43-12 advantage at intermission over the Muskies.
Davenport North thundered to a 56-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 12-2 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Davenport North and Muscatine squared off with February 1, 2022 at Davenport North High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 20 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For results, click here.
