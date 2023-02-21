Yes, Davenport North looked relaxed while edging Ankeny, but no autographs please after its 65-61 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on Feb. 21.

Ankeny authored a promising start, taking a 9-4 advantage over Davenport North at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks took a 33-28 lead over the Wildcats heading to the halftime locker room.

Davenport North broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-43 lead over Ankeny.

The Hawks closed the lead with an 18-17 margin in the fourth quarter.

