Davenport North mows down Muscatine 77-44

Davenport North earned a convincing 77-44 win over Muscatine during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Davenport North and Muscatine squared off with February 1, 2022 at Davenport North High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Muscatine faced off against Iowa City and Davenport North took on Davenport Assumption on December 9 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
