Davenport North outlasts Davenport Assumption in topsy-turvy battle 64-50

Davenport North notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Davenport Assumption 64-50 on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Davenport North and Davenport Assumption squared off with February 8, 2022 at Davenport North High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport Central on January 13 at Davenport Assumption High School. For results, click here.

