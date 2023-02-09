Davenport North dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-50 win over Central DeWitt during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Davenport North squared off with January 25, 2022 at Davenport North High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 3, Central DeWitt faced off against Muscatine . For results, click here. Davenport North took on Davenport West on February 3 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.

