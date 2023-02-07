Impressive was a ready adjective for Davenport North's 70-50 throttling of Central DeWitt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Central DeWitt and Davenport North played in a 57-52 game on January 25, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Davenport North faced off against Clinton . For results, click here. Central DeWitt took on Eldridge North Scott on January 26 at Central DeWitt High School. Click here for a recap.

