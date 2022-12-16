 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport North staggers Clinton with resounding performance 83-13

Davenport North's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Clinton 83-13 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Davenport North and Clinton played in a 64-26 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Assumption and Clinton took on Muscatine on December 12 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap

