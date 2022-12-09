 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport North takes victory lap past Davenport Assumption 65-45

Davenport North's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Davenport Assumption 65-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 9.

The last time Davenport North and Davenport Assumption played in a 46-33 game on February 8, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 1, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on December 2 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.

