Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Dixon Faith Christian prevailed over Moline Quad Cities Christian 47-32 on February 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 27, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Fulton Unity Christian . For more, click here. Moline Quad Cities Christian took on Dixon Faith Christian on January 23 at Moline Quad Cities Christian School. Click here for a recap.

