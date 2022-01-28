Dorsey, Assumption fend off Schroeder-led Muskie run in fourth

A gutsy fourth-quarter comeback bid by the Muscatine High School girls basketball team was held off by the Assumption Lady Knights, who took the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest by a 45-38 final.
Assumption held a 33-22 advantage after three quarters of play at Muscatine High School on Friday night, but most of that evaporated quickly as Muscatine sophomore Avery Schroeder came off the bench and started the fourth quarter on a personal 6-0 run to cut the lead to five with five minutes to play.
"It was great for Avery to get in a game like this, a pressure game, and go out and perform like that," Muscatine head coach John McBride said. "She needs to get used to it, because (our group of underclassmen) are going to be relied on a lot over the next couple years.
"I thought we played pretty well as a team, we just made too many turnovers and gave up too many offensive rebounds there while we were trying to make our run."
The Muskies (5-12, 4-10 MAC) cut the lead to four on a couple of occasions. The last of which came with 1:08 left in the contest, when junior Becca Haag drained a 3-pointer from the left wing off on a Grace Bode assist that pulled Muscatine to 40-36.
But whatever Assumption (10-7, 8-6) needed something, some combination of Dawsen Dorsey, Maddy Nigey and/or Ava Schubert supplie
"(Dawsen) was a tough match-up, she's strong," McBride said. "So is Ava. She's hard to guard, she's tall. We had to front her but also try to help on the back side."
Dorsey finished with a game-high 16 points. The senior made four field goals and assisted on six more, meaning she was directly involved in 10 of the Lady Knights' 14 made field goals for the game.
"I practice at just about every position," Dorsey said. "Wherever coach wants me to go, I love it, whether it's scoring, passing out, I just try to find the open person, the open spot in the defense, whatever it is, whatever I can do to help my team.
"We knew we just had to stick together and keep up the intensity and teamwork. We just couldn't get our head's down, that was the only way we were going to lose."
Nigey, a sophomore, kept Assumption alive in the second quarter when she scored all six of the team's points in the frame while leading the game in rebounds with eight.
The junior Schubert ended 4 of 8 shooting for 10 points. She made three of her last four shots plus 2 for 2 from the free throw line over that span for Assumption, which shot 14 of 18 as a team from the charity stripe, including 9 of 12 in the fourth to close it out.
"Muscatine plays hard, and they always have," said Assumption head coach Jake Timm. "I think we're a school that a lot of teams want to beat, and they gave it their best. (Muscatine) is pretty good, they find a way, they make some shots and did a great job sticking in it. They got some big stops that frustrated us at times, but we stuck with it and got some key points and some key stops of our own.
"Dawsen played well. She took over the game a little bit and Ava made some big shots. We rely on those two to do a lot for us, and they made some big plays for us, which is great to see and Maddy made some great plays."
Senior Grace Bode led the Muskies in scoring with eight on 2 of 4 from the field and 3 of 6 on free throws.
Jazmeriah Jones added seven Muscatine points and senior Sophia Thomas six.
Five of Jones' points came over the final eight minutes. The junior ended up fouling out, but hit a 3 at the 4:36 mark of the fourth to make it 35-31, after Assumption was able to put a stop to Schroeder's run with Nigey free throws.
"I'm really proud of the way we stuck with it," Timm said. "We were on the road, against a good crowd. It could have been a game where we fell apart, but we made the plays to finish it."
While Schroeder was able to spark the spirited run, Muscatine came up with stops at the other end as Haag recorded two of the four blocks she ended the game with over that span, but Assumption would ultimately navigate its way to a win.
"After Becca's 3, I thought we still had a chance, we just needed a stop," McBride said. "We ran a match-up zone that I thought we did a pretty good job of. It's tough. (Assumption) just made a few big baskets."
Muscatine is at Davenport North (7-10, 5-8) on Tuesday. The Wildcats beat the Muskies 62-29 at Muscatine on Dec. 17.
"I'm proud of our effort," said the Muskie coach. "The kids worked hard tonight. It started to get away from us ... We still struggled a little bit, but we have a lot of kids that can play."
Assumption 45, Muscatine 38
ASSUMPTION (10-7, 8-6 MAC) -- Dawsen Dorsey 4-12 7-10 16, Maddy Nigey 4-11 5-6 15, Ava Schubert 4-8 2-2 10, Annika Kofula 2-6 0-0 4, Sydney Roe 0-2 0-0 0, Jade Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Jessie Wardlow 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-42 14-18 45.
MUSCATINE (5-12, 4-10 MAC) -- Grace Bode 2-4 3-6 8, Jazmeriah Jones 2-2 2-3 6, Sophia Thomas 2-6 1-2 6, Avery Schroeder 2-2 2-2 6, Karly Ricketts 1-3 1-2 4, Becca Haag 1-4 1-3 3, Annie Zillig 1-1 0-0 2, Ashlyn McGinnis 1-5 0-0 2, Mya Jansen 0-4 0-0 0. Totals -- 13-34 7-12 38.
AHS;16;6;11;12;--;45
MUS;8;8;6;16;--;38
3-point goals -- AHS 2-11 (Dorsey 1-4, Nigey 1-4, Schubert 0-1, Wardlow 0-1, Kofula 0-1); MUS 5-19 (Thomas 1-5, Ricketts 1-3, Bode 1-3, Haag 1-3, Jones 1-1, McGinnis 0-1, Jansen 0-3). Assists -- AHS 10 (Dorsey 6, Schubert 2); MUS 9 (Bode 5, Thomas 2). Rebounds -- AHS 25 (Nigey 8, Dorsey 4); MUS 20 (Jones 4, Haag 4). Fouls -- AHS 13; MUS 16. Fouled out -- Jones (MUS)