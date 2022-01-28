Dorsey, Assumption fend off Schroeder-led Muskie run in fourth

"(Dawsen) was a tough match-up, she's strong," McBride said. "So is Ava. She's hard to guard, she's tall. We had to front her but also try to help on the back side."

Dorsey finished with a game-high 16 points. The senior made four field goals and assisted on six more, meaning she was directly involved in 10 of the Lady Knights' 14 made field goals for the game.

"I practice at just about every position," Dorsey said. "Wherever coach wants me to go, I love it, whether it's scoring, passing out, I just try to find the open person, the open spot in the defense, whatever it is, whatever I can do to help my team.

"We knew we just had to stick together and keep up the intensity and teamwork. We just couldn't get our head's down, that was the only way we were going to lose."

Nigey, a sophomore, kept Assumption alive in the second quarter when she scored all six of the team's points in the frame while leading the game in rebounds with eight.

The junior Schubert ended 4 of 8 shooting for 10 points. She made three of her last four shots plus 2 for 2 from the free throw line over that span for Assumption, which shot 14 of 18 as a team from the charity stripe, including 9 of 12 in the fourth to close it out.