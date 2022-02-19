Down but not out; Iowa City beats back Muscatine 71-33

Muscatine's quick advantage forced Iowa City to dig down, but it did to earn a 71-33 win Saturday for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 19.
Recently on February 4 , Muscatine squared up on Central DeWitt in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Muscatine, who began with a 33-31 edge over Iowa City through the end of the first quarter.
